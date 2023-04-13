The Twitter Files
TWITTER FILES Extra: The Defaming of Brandon Straka and #Walkaway
Smeared as a Russian proxy after founding a movement to "#Walkaway" from the Democratic Party, Twitter documents suggest @BrandonStraka and his…
19 hrs ago
•
Matt Taibbi
399
April 2023
STANFORD, THE VIRALITY PROJECT, AND THE CENSORSHIP OF "TRUE STORIES"
Posted on Twitter 3/17/23
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
66
THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX
Posted on Twitter on 3/9/23
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
54
NEW KNOWLEDGE, THE GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT CENTER, AND STATE-SPONSORED BLACKLISTS
Posted on Twitter 3/2/23
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
22
Comic Interlude: A Media Experiment
Posted on Twitter 2/18/23
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
24
MOVE OVER, JAYSON BLAIR: TWITTER FILES EXPOSE NEXT GREAT MEDIA FRAUD
Posted on Twitter 1/27/23
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
24
THE RUSSIAGATE LIES
Posted on Twitter 1/12/23
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
27
TWITTER AND THE FBI "BELLY BUTTON"
Posted on Twitter 1/03/2023
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
22
HOW TWITTER LET THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY IN
Posted on Twitter 1/03/2023
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
19
TWITTER AND "OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCIES"
Posted on Twitter 12/24/22
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
18
TWITTER, THE FBI SUBSIDIARY
Posted on Twitter 12/16/22
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
17
THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP
Posted on Twitter 12/9/22
Apr 13, 2023
•
Matt Taibbi
17
