TWITTER FILES Extra: The Defaming of Brandon Straka and #Walkaway
Smeared as a Russian proxy after founding a movement to "#Walkaway" from the Democratic Party, Twitter documents suggest @BrandonStraka and his…
  
Matt Taibbi
167

April 2023

STANFORD, THE VIRALITY PROJECT, AND THE CENSORSHIP OF "TRUE STORIES"
Posted on Twitter 3/17/23
  
Matt Taibbi
7
THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX
Posted on Twitter on 3/9/23
  
Matt Taibbi
9
NEW KNOWLEDGE, THE GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT CENTER, AND STATE-SPONSORED BLACKLISTS
Posted on Twitter 3/2/23
  
Matt Taibbi
1
Comic Interlude: A Media Experiment
Posted on Twitter 2/18/23
  
Matt Taibbi
3
MOVE OVER, JAYSON BLAIR: TWITTER FILES EXPOSE NEXT GREAT MEDIA FRAUD
Posted on Twitter 1/27/23
  
Matt Taibbi
THE RUSSIAGATE LIES
Posted on Twitter 1/12/23
  
Matt Taibbi
1
TWITTER AND THE FBI "BELLY BUTTON"
Posted on Twitter 1/03/2023
  
Matt Taibbi
HOW TWITTER LET THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY IN
Posted on Twitter 1/03/2023
  
Matt Taibbi
2
TWITTER AND "OTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCIES"
Posted on Twitter 12/24/22
  
Matt Taibbi
1
TWITTER, THE FBI SUBSIDIARY
Posted on Twitter 12/16/22
  
Matt Taibbi
THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP
Posted on Twitter 12/9/22
  
Matt Taibbi
